Indian Motorcycles Teamed Up With Jack Daniel's For This Special-Edition Chieftain Cruiser

Bottles and throttles. Consider that the two-wheeled equivalent to drinking and driving – two things that should never go together. But there's a certain shared spirit, so to speak, between a bourbon (or other sour-mash whiskey) and a chromed-out motorcycle. Just look at the new Indian Chieftain Jack Daniel's Limited Edition.
Stemming from a partnership between America's first motorcycle company and America's first registered distillery (their terms, not ours), the special edition cruiser adopts all manner of unique touches to pay tribute to the Tennessee liquor brand.
The special paintjob consists of white and black, with charcoal accents in a nod to JD's signature charcoal mellowing process. Old No. 7 badges appear all over, from the billet floorboards and engine covers to the aluminum tank console and leather pouch. The special 19-inch contrast-cut front wheel in its open fender and hand-crafted silver horn cover further set it apart from other Chieftains.
Only 100 examples will be made, each priced at a handsome $35,000, including an American flag crafted from the staves of a wooden barrel from the distillery. That might seem like a big chunk of change, but we don't doubt Indian will sell every last one, and sell them fast. The last time the two companies partnered on a special-edition hog – last year on the occasion of the distillery's 150th anniversary – they sold all 150 of the special Springfield and Chief Vintage choppers in just eight hours.