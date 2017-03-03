Infiniti Goes Fast N’ Furious With F1-Style Q60 Black S Hybrid Concept

This is the new Infiniti Q60 Black S concept, which is set to make its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show.
We got to see this angry-looking machine ahead of its official unveiling thanks to Autocar, which also revealed the details hiding under the skin.
Created to celebrate the technical collaboration between Infiniti and Renault’s F1 Team, the Infiniti Q60 Black S is powered by a combination of the twin-turbo 400hp 3.0-litre V6 and Renault’s F1-Style KERS motor generator, pushing the final output to a nice, round 500hp.
The unique powertrain was developed by both Infiniti and Renault engineers at the latter’s F1 engine headquarters in France. The F1-style motor generator is responsible for gathering energy from braking and exhaust gas heat, which is then stored in a lithium-ion battery pack. In the end, The energy is used to boost the petrol engine’s output and spin the turbochargers faster.
“We’re very serious about our involvement in F1,” said Tommaso Volpe, Infiniti’s director of global motorsport. “We want the Black S to be seen as the road-going embodiment of our technical partnership with Renault. We are developing the power unit now, a big challenge because our car is already tightly packaged. But indications of success are good.”
The body on the other hand has been subjected to a thorough redesign, featuring all new and super-aggressive front and rear bumpers, side skirts, air vents on the bonnet and front wings, big titanium tailpipes and of course that huge fixed rear wing. The wheels are also new and measure 21 inches in diameter. Overall the new bodywork is said to produce increased levels of real downforce, as you would expect from a project like this.
“This is a true ‘form follows function’ job that reflects the aesthetics of the Black S’s race-bred engineering”, said Mat Weaver, Infiniti’s European design director. “The carbon fibre components and the aerodynamic features fit well with the car’s high performance, and our partner’s racing heritage.”
There is still no official information about the concept out there, with the same report saying that Infiniti still hasn’t decided if the Q60 Black S will reach production or not.