Infiniti Rolls Out Updated Q50 Sports Sedan In Geneva [70+ Pics + Video]

Infiniti gave us our first glimpse at an updated Q50 just a few days ago. Now with the doors opening at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, it has revealed the full monte, with complete details and a whole mess of photos.
Nissan's luxury division revealed the Q50 at the 2014 Detroit Auto Show, replacing the G37 as the brand's entry-level luxury sedan. Four years later and with over 200,000 units sold, the updated model arrives with refreshed styling inside and out and new technologies to keep it in step with its rivals.
The refreshed Q50 announces its presence with an restyled double-arch grille, filled with three-dimensional mesh and leading to a stronger character line along the vehicle's flank. The lights are new, as are the front and rear bumpers (on sportier trim levels at least).
Inside, buyers can expect to find more high-quality materials and a stylistic similarity to the Q60 coupe's cockpit. There's a new steering wheel, shifter, and “spinal support” seats, and new technologies. Infiniti's InTouch system incorporates a pair of color touchscreens, and there's a 16-speaker Bose surround sound system as well.
Meanwhile the ProPilot Assist package incorporates the latest safety systems, and – with a steer-by-wire system – paves the way for the future implementation of autonomous drive technology.
With the updates, Infiniti has also reworked the trim levels, which vary by market but center around the powertrain options. Buyers will be able to choose from a 2.0-liter turbo four (rated at 208 horsepower), a 2.2-liter turbodiesel (168 hp), 3.5-liter V6 hybrid (302 hp), or the top-of-the-line Red Sport 400 with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 pumping out 400 horses.
In addition to the steer-by-wire rack, buyers can spec a digital suspension with electronic adaptive dampers, and choose between rear- or all-wheel drive. Expect deliveries to begin in the next few months.