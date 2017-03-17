Inflating Balloons On A Honda S2000's Exhaust Is An Interesting Experiment

The idea behind this demonstration is to figure out how much air does a car engine like this S2000's 2-liter 4-cylinder unit consumes.
For the sake of visuals, Engineering Explained went with attaching two 36 inch giant latex balloons to the exhaust pipes of this Honda S2000, which is normally the type of car you use for on-the-road enjoyment, not for science experiments.
In order for this experiment to work, assumptions had to be made, such as the engine having a volumetric efficiency of 100%, meaning the cylinder is filled all the way with atmospheric air at wide-open throttle.
Skipping over the math, the results showed that it would take about 12 minutes for all of the air inside a garage measuring 20 ft (6 meters) by 20 ft (6 meters) by 10 ft (3 meters), to pass through the S2000 at wide-open throttle, pushing 9,000rpm.
In contrast, the new Bugatti Chiron could swallow up the air inside that garage in under two minutes, under the same conditions.