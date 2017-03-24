Intriguing GM Patents Show Active Aero For Corvette

An intriguing patent filed by General Motors has just emerged online, revealing a host of active aerodynamic elements for the Corvette.
GM filed the patent application on May 24, 2016 but it was only published yesterday and suggests that the marque is looking at making components equally as advanced as the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva system of the Huracan Performante.
Perhaps the most interesting component featured in the application is an adjustable aerodynamic element at the front end that appears to have the capacity to increase downforce in one position while reducing aerodynamic drag when lowered.
Additionally, the application says that the “a mechanism configured to vary a position of the adjustable aerodynamic-aid element relative to the vehicle body to thereby control a movement of the ambient airflow relative to the vehicle body.”
This isn't all however. The patent application reveals an adjustable spoiler, rear diffuser, shutter, front splitter and air dam which can all adjust depending on data picked up by the vehicle's advanced computer systems.
What's more, there is also a system that can adjust the vehicle's ride height and rake thanks to a dedicated sensor.