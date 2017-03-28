Is The 2017 Buick LaCrosse Good Enough To Challenge Segment Leaders?

While Buick didn't break any ground in redesigning the LaCrosse for the 2017MY, some would say it's a surprisingly well-rounded and stylish alternative to something like the Chevy Impala or the Toyota Avalon.
Among those people would be Kelley Blue Book editor Zach Vlasuk, who was impressed by the 2017 LaCrosse's high-quality interior, fast infotainment system, high comfort levels and even its ride and handling characteristics.
Powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine, the 2017 LaCrosse puts down 310 HP and 282 lb-ft (382 Nm) of torque, with the help of an 8-speed automatic transmission that also seemed to impress Vlasuk.
In terms of value for money, it would seem that the base-model LaCrosse makes the most sense, especially when you consider everything you get as standard for just $33,000. We're talking LED taillights, HID headlights, engine stop/start button, backup camera and an 8" infotainment system, among many other features.
To summarize, the 2017 LaCrosse looks like a solid purchase. However, if you're on a tight budget, you might want to check out its platform sibling, the Impala, before making any decisions.