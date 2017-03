Is The 2017 Buick LaCrosse Good Enough To Challenge Segment Leaders?

VIDEO

While Buick didn't break any ground in redesigning the LaCrosse for the 2017MY, some would say it's a surprisingly well-rounded and stylish alternative to something like the Chevy Impala or the Toyota Avalon.Among those people would beeditor Zach Vlasuk, who was impressed by the 2017 LaCrosse's high-quality interior, fast infotainment system, high comfort levels and even its ride and handling characteristics.Powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine, the 2017 LaCrosse puts down 310 HP and 282 lb-ft (382 Nm) of torque, with the help of an 8-speed automatic transmission that also seemed to impress Vlasuk.In terms of value for money, it would seem that the base-model LaCrosse makes the most sense, especially when you consider everything you get as standard for just $33,000. We're talking LED taillights, HID headlights, engine stop/start button, backup camera and an 8" infotainment system, among many other features.To summarize, the 2017 LaCrosse looks like a solid purchase. However, if you're on a tight budget, you might want to check out its platform sibling , the Impala, before making any decisions.