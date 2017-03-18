Is The Alfa Stelvio A Compromised Giulia Or A True SUV?

Alfa Romeo’s Giorgio platform has rightfully received huge praise ever since debuting under the beautiful body of the Giulia.
Costing more than a billion dollars to develop, Alfa made a huge gamble developing the platform and recently used it for the second model in its revival, the Stelvio.
Essentially a Giulia on a set of stilts, the Stelvio promises to combine similar performance credentials to the Giulia but with the added practicality and versatility of having a huge trunk and ample ground clearance. Does it do the job?
Well, Carfection recently jumped behind the wheel of an entry-level Stelvio to find out.
The review after the jump runs for just over 7 minutes and is well worth a watch, even if it’s just for the beautiful scenery.