Is The Hummer H2 The Most Embarrassing Car You Can Drive?

Unless you're a professional athlete and you own a time machine to get yourself to the mid-2000s, driving around in a Hummer H2 makes about as much sense as building a monster truck out of a Toyota Prius.
In other words, it's the exact opposite of being sensible, especially when it comes to the environment and your own personal footprint on traffic, which is where the H2 truly shines, in a bad way.
According to Doug DeMuro, the H2 will make you feel ridiculous when driving around, especially with the way we've been looking at pollution and fuel economy these past few years.
Of course, there are plenty of other things wrong with the H2 from both a practical as well as from a build quality perspective. It's not exactly the most luxurious SUV you can buy (or could buy back then), with cheap plastics all throughout the cabin and relatively poor ergonomics.
Then there's the visibility, which for a car this size, is pretty darn bad, so staying away from tight spaces is a must, unless you enjoy life's little struggles.
Still, we'd love to get your thoughts on whether or not you'd consider owning such a car today.