Is Mercedes-AMG's New GT C Roadster Better Than Porsche's 911?

Following its global debut made last fall in Paris, the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster is finally available for order in global markets, so naturally, reviews have started flowing in.One of the first ones comes from Matt Prior , who had a hard time favoring a Porsche 911 Cabriolet over the poshest roadster that comes from Mercedes-AMG.Removing its roof obviously meant adding a few pounds to the car's overall weight, but even so, the ride is composed thanks to clever engineering, and doesn’t feel at all wobbly.Moreover, with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine sitting at the front, which has become the basic choice for all modern AMG cars , it's the ride to go for, as besides the impressive 547 horsepower and 502 pound-feet (681 Nm) of torque, it sounds the business.Still, is it worth it over a similar 911 ? Well, let's see what Mr. Prior has to say about that.