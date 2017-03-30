Is Mercedes-AMG's New GT C Roadster Better Than Porsche's 911?

Following its global debut made last fall in Paris, the Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster is finally available for order in global markets, so naturally, reviews have started flowing in.
One of the first ones comes from Autocar's Matt Prior, who had a hard time favoring a Porsche 911 Cabriolet over the poshest roadster that comes from Mercedes-AMG.
Removing its roof obviously meant adding a few pounds to the car's overall weight, but even so, the ride is composed thanks to clever engineering, and doesn’t feel at all wobbly.
Moreover, with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine sitting at the front, which has become the basic choice for all modern AMG cars, it's the ride to go for, as besides the impressive 547 horsepower and 502 pound-feet (681 Nm) of torque, it sounds the business.
Still, is it worth it over a similar 911? Well, let's see what Mr. Prior has to say about that.