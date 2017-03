Is The New Hardtop Mazda MX-5 RF Worth The Cost Over The Soft Top?

VIDEO

If you're in the market for an affordable, reliable, and fun-to-drive roadster these days, the Mazda MX-5 should top your list, but is its hardtop RF sibling as interesting as the soft-top variant?If you don't mind paying about £2,000 ($2,460) more in the UK market for the RF, then the answer is a definite yes, saysreview, but be careful on what options you get, as its price could easily reach £26,000 ($31,950).On the plus side, the Mazda MX-5 RF is good looking, comfortable, it feels light, and the steering is good, no matter if you go for the 1.5-liter petrol, with 129 horses, or the larger 2.0-liter unit that produces 157 HP.Due to the added weight of the solid folding roof , and the extra sound deadening, you might want to go for the latter. In combination with the 6-speed manual gearbox, it's apparently the best choice. And at under 35 UK mpg (8.1 l/100 km / 29.14 US mpg), it's not that thirsty either.With standard 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, climate control and cruise control, the SE-L Nav model is also nicely equipped, but opt for the Sport Nav, and you'll get leather heated seats and a Bose audio system as well.There are a few drawbacks, though, especially if you're tall, as you may struggle to find a comfortable driving position, due to the low roofline . Its boot size can only host a midsize suitcase, and the visibility is poorer than the regular MX-5.These 'problems' could be solved by going for a hot hatch, but are you willing to sacrifice the open-top look and superb handling just so you get more storage spaces and a bigger boot?