Is This The New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Or Just A Drag Pak?

There is certainly no shortage of reports, teasers and scoops of the upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Now, a video uploaded on YouTube claims to be showing the car in action, but is it really the Demon?
Spotted at the 2017 Gator Nationals earlier this month, the drag-ready muscle car was filmed up close. According to the description of the footage, one of the company's representatives allegedly confirmed that this is an "actual Demon (test) mule'.
While it does feature the extra-wide hood scoop, Demon decals, drag radials, and a roll cage replacing the rear seats, alongside other upgrades, it's missing the teased Demon's widened fenders and rear spoiler. Some commentators also questioned whether it actually sounded like a supercharged V8.
But more importantly, there's the 'Drag Pac' decals on the windscreen, which is a factory-prepped package Challenger made specifically for drag racing.
All that said, we're leaning towards it being a Challenger Drag Pac with a different hood and Demon decals rather than a real Demon mule.
For what it's worth, this example scored a 9.56sec quarter mile time, which is way better than the 11.2 seconds needed by the regular Challenger SRT Hellcat, if you call 707 horsepower 'regular'.
As for the real road-going Demon, Dodge will keep its output and performance a secret until next month, when it will make its world debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show, with official teasers to keep coming each Thursday morning.