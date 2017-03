Is This The New Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Or Just A Drag Pak?

VIDEO

There is certainly no shortage of reports, teasers and scoops of the upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. Now, a video uploaded on YouTube claims to be showing the car in action, but is it really the Demon?Spotted at the 2017 Gator Nationals earlier this month, the drag-ready muscle car was filmed up close. According to the description of the footage, one of the company's representatives allegedly confirmed that this is an " actual Demon (test) mule '.While it does feature the extra-wide hood scoop, Demon decals, drag radials, and a roll cage replacing the rear seats , alongside other upgrades, it's missing the teased Demon's widened fenders and rear spoiler. Some commentators also questioned whether it actually sounded like a supercharged V8.But more importantly, there's the 'Drag Pac' decals on the windscreen, which is a factory-prepped package Challenger made specifically for drag racing.All that said, we're leaning towards it being a Challenger Drag Pac with a different hood and Demon decals rather than a real Demon mule.For what it's worth, this example scored a 9.56sec quarter mile time, which is way better than the 11.2 seconds needed by the regular Challenger SRT Hellcat , if you call 707 horsepower 'regular'.As for the real road-going Demon, Dodge will keep its output and performance a secret until next month, when it will make its world debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show, with official teasers to keep coming each Thursday morning.