Is This Roasted 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 Worth Saving At $12k?

Buying a DeLorean doesn't exactly come cheap, which is why we're pondering if spending nearly $12,000 on this damaged example could make for a good deal.
No, leaving a fire trail after leaping forwards or backwards in time isn't what led to this car looking the way it did. It was something as simple and unfortunate as a garage fire that brought the car to its knees - though we wouldn't quite call it unsalable yet.
In terms of damages, the eBay ad doesn't tell us anything other than this: "It starts when given fuel into the carburetor, but it's not receiving fuel from the tank. Not sure if there's a shut-off switch or a bad fuel line."
The owner probably figures somebody out there would be willing to restore it, if not for the love of the brand, than perhaps in honor of the Back to the Future franchise, so they can use it as a time machine replica.
In terms of usage, the car was driven for 20,333 miles (32,722 km), which isn't a lot, although many other DeLoreans on eBay have fewer miles on the clock - yes, the more expensive, non-burned down ones. This one, though, also comes with a yellow paint job and custom wheels, mods that may not be to everyone's liking.