Is This Silver LaFerrari Worth $4 Million?

Priced at a touch over $1.2 million when it arrived in the United States, the Ferrari LaFerrari was reserved to the wealthiest enthusiasts and the Italian marque’s most prolific collectors.
Four years on from its global premiere, prices of the latest and greatest Ferrari hypercar have soared to extreme levels, now easily eclipsing used prices of the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder.
Understandably, a number of owners are making the most of the increasing demand for the model and looking to sell them to make a quick buck. In August last year, a satin black LaFerrari sold for $4.7 million and the 500th and final example sold for $7 million. Evidently, LaFerraris are now more valuable than ever.
As a result, we weren’t all that surprised when we stumbled upon a one-owner example for sale in Houston, Texas with a $4 million asking price. The car has just 400 miles on the clock and looks to be as good as new.
So, is this LaFerrari worth $4 million? At current market prices, it seems to be. However, will the bubble burst once enthusiasts shift their attention to the even-more limited LaFerrari Aperta? It’s a possibility and potential LaFerrari owners should be weary of prices falling in the short term before inevitably rising in the decades to come.