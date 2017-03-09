Is The Time On The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon's Screen An Easter Egg For 757HP?

After nine weeks and as many teasers of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, it's now time to take a look at some other cool features of the muscle car.
But before we get to that, Carscoops' reader Jake pointed out in an email that the time-stamp (7:57) on the performance screen could be an Easter Egg revealing the V8 lump's output at 757hp. In the clip, we see that on the 'Performance Pages', the power figures range from 0-800hp (each line is 100hp and there's another one above the 700 mark).
Leaving that aside, Dodge tells us today that the SRT Demon will benefit from a race cool-down feature, a first for a factory production car. Named the After-Run Chiller, it keeps the cooling fan and intercooler pump running after the engine was shut down, making sure that cooling is made efficiently, until it reaches a targeted temperature.
Additionally, the new Demon also benefits from the Performance Pages, accessible through the 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system. Here, the real-time graphs of the horsepower and torque can be displayed, besides the lateral and longitudinal G forces, 0-60mph/0-100mph, eighth-mile/quarter-mile times, and vehicle speed.
Gauge read-outs for the engine oil pressure, boost pressure, battery voltage, air-fuel ratio, and temperatures for the engine oil, transmission fluid, intake air, and intercooler coolant can also be displayed.
Other features accessible through the Performance pages are the driver-selectable line-lock, rpm-adjustable launch control, and adjustability for the shift light in the instrument cluster.
Drivers of the upcoming Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will get to record all this data, and build an archive to help optimize the vehicle for track and weather conditions, and improve their skills behind the wheel.
The 'devilish' muscle car will also come with three different drive modes: Auto (Street), Drag and Custom, and each one comes with several tuning options.
Dodge will continue to tease the Challenger SRT Demon until April 11, when it will premiere during the 2017 New York Auto Show.