Is The UK’s Cheapest Car, Dacia's Facelifted 2017 Sandero, Worth It?

At £5,995 ($7,347), the Dacia Sandero still is the cheapest new car money can buy in the UK, and that's a massive selling point.However, since it competes against the likes of the more expensive Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall/Opel Corsa, and Volkswagen Polo, can it pose a threat to them?Depending on what one is looking for when choosing a new car , the answer could be yes, especially if the budget is limited. There are a few drawbacks, aslearned in their test drive, such as the bad soundproofing and the body roll.Moreover, the cheap plastics found inside, along with the Spartan equipment offered on the entry-level version, which doesn’t even get a radio, are factors worth looking into, if you don't want to pay at least 8,995 ($11,024) for the Laureate range-topping model, which adds a 7-inch infotainment, with sat-nav, among others.Choosing one of the three engines that are available for the Sandero can prove to be tricky as well, as the new 1.0-liter unit, with 74 horses, feels underpowered on the highway, and the 1.5-liter diesel, producing 89 HP, is quite noisy. That means that you're left with the 89hp 0.9-liter turbo petrol burner.There are some areas where the five-door hatch shines, such as the good front and rear legroom, plenty of storage spaces, and a decently-sized boot. Add the fact that it will cost you less than any other new car in the first three years, and it could be a decent choise.