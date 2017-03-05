Is The UK’s Cheapest Car, Dacia's Facelifted 2017 Sandero, Worth It?

At £5,995 ($7,347), the Dacia Sandero still is the cheapest new car money can buy in the UK, and that's a massive selling point.
However, since it competes against the likes of the more expensive Ford Fiesta, Vauxhall/Opel Corsa, and Volkswagen Polo, can it pose a threat to them?
Depending on what one is looking for when choosing a new car, the answer could be yes, especially if the budget is limited. There are a few drawbacks, as WhatCar learned in their test drive, such as the bad soundproofing and the body roll.
Moreover, the cheap plastics found inside, along with the Spartan equipment offered on the entry-level version, which doesn’t even get a radio, are factors worth looking into, if you don't want to pay at least 8,995 ($11,024) for the Laureate range-topping model, which adds a 7-inch infotainment, with sat-nav, among others.
Choosing one of the three engines that are available for the Sandero can prove to be tricky as well, as the new 1.0-liter unit, with 74 horses, feels underpowered on the highway, and the 1.5-liter diesel, producing 89 HP, is quite noisy. That means that you're left with the 89hp 0.9-liter turbo petrol burner.
There are some areas where the five-door hatch shines, such as the good front and rear legroom, plenty of storage spaces, and a decently-sized boot. Add the fact that it will cost you less than any other new car in the first three years, and it could be a decent choise.