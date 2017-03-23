It Took Michelin Over Two Years To Develop The Tires Of The Alpine A110

Alpine made a comeback at this year's Geneva Motor Show with an entirely new product - the A110.
Created to compete against the likes of the Alfa Romeo 4C and Porsche Cayman, the French sports car features specially made tires, which required extensive development from Michelin.
Wrapped around 18-inch alloy wheels, the 205/40 front and 235/40 rear tires took more than two years to create, during which the company's engineers tested them for more than 3,000 km (1,864 miles) on tracks that included the Michelin Technology Center, Charade in France, and Idiada in Spain.
"The ambitions of the Alpine engineers have prompted us to develop very high-tech tires, so that they adapt perfectly to the character of this new Alpine. This has mean knowing how to combine a high level of sportiness in extreme conditions, while allowing a great agility of the vehicle on a daily basis, combined with total safety on wet ground", Michelin tire development engineer, Pierre Chaput, said.
Baptized the Michelin Pilot Sport 4, the tires, which promise improved traction under slippery road conditions, will be fitted on all 1,955 units of the Alpine A110 Premiere Edition, for which the automaker is asking for a €2,000 ($2,115) deposit.