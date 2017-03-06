Italdesign And Airbus Debuting Concept With Flyable Cockpit

Italdesign and Airbus are set to unveil a bold new concept car at the Geneva Motor Show unlike anything before it.
It is reported that the concept will be a fully autonomous city car that includes a capsule that sits on top of the chassis. What’s remarkable is that if the vehicle encounters heavy congestion, a drone incorporated into the car and measuring about 5 meters by 5 meters can pick up the passenger capsule and fly it to a given destination.
Airbus has previously detailed its interesting in developing self-flying modes of transportation and this project with Italdesign will be the first step towards that, although it is not officially related with the Airbus Vahana project.
Automotive News Europe points out that Italdesign unveiled the Capsula concept in 1982 with an upper body and chassis that could separate, allowing for different upper cabins to be switched onto a single chassis.
Stay tuned for more about the vehicle in the coming days.
Note: Italdesign Capsula Concept pictured