Italdesign Aztec Concept Selling For Just Under €1 Million

This unique Italdesign concept from the late 80's has recently become available for sale for the hefty sum of €999,880 ($1,055,323).
The ad was posted on Mobile, revealing that after all this time, the concept has clocked just 7,000 km (4,350 miles) and that it was first registered in July of 1992, four years after it was built.
The listing also mentions that the Aztec is packing 250 PS, although other sources indicate that its Audi-sourced 2.2-liter five-cylinder unit produced 200 PS. Other features include its four-wheel drive system being derived from the Lancia Delta Integrale and a 5-speed manual gearbox.
In terms of performance, the Aztec had a top speed of 247 km/h (153 mph), reaching the first 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.7 seconds.
Inside, you'll find a navigation system, JVC Hi-Fi system, electrically-adjustable side mirrors, leather steering wheel, AEG headphones for the driver & passenger and 4-point belts.
Designed by Giugiaro, the Aztec was unique in the way it was configured, with the driver and passenger separated and forced to communicate electronically via those previously-mentioned headphones.
