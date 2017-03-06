Italdesign Zerouno Touches Down In Geneva To Stun Collectors

Designed under the company's newly launched brand - Italdesign Automobili Speciali, the all-new Zerouno supercar has arrived in Geneva, one day before the event opens its gates for the press.
Marking its touchdown on Swiss soil for the first time, the coachbuilder released a short footage with the high-performance machine being unloaded from a truck and driven inside the Palexpo complex, where it will remain under covers until tomorrow, at 1 pm CET (7 am EST), when Italdesign's press conference is due to begin.
The Italian company has yet to release any details on how much power the 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine produces, but since we're most likely looking at the same lump that powers the Audi R8 and Lamborghini Huracan, it's safe to expect similar numbers. These will allow the Zerouno to cover the naught to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in just 3.2 seconds, and to reach a top speed of more than 330 km/h (205 mph).
Italdesign Automobili Speciali will put their latest supercar into a limited production run of just five examples before the end of the year. No pricing info has been announced yet.
The press conference during which the Zerouno will be shown in front of an audience for the first time, will be live streamed so make sure you save the date and this link, if you're interested in finding out all the details.