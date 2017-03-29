Italian Police Foil Plan To Steal Enzo Ferrari's Body

Investigators in Italy claim they stopped a plot to steal the body of Enzo Ferrari and demand ransom money.
Speaking to the press, police in Nuoro on the island of Sardinia revealed that they uncovered a plan where a gang would steal the body of Enzo and demand ransom money from either the Ferrari family or the company itself.
No further details about the plan were revealed by police but they said it was uncovered while carrying out an investigation into arms and drug trafficking, CNN reports.
In total, 34 people were arrested.
Ferrari's body resides in a family tomb in the San Cataldo cemetery in Modena.