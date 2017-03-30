It’s Easter Safari Time, So Here Are This Year's Crazy Jeep Concepts

The time of the year when Jeep decides to drive all of its fans crazy has arrived with incredible concepts based on new and old models making their debuts.
These are the Jeep concepts the company created for the 2017 Easter Jeep Safari, using a range of production and prototype Jeep Performance parts.
“It’s truly a labor of love for the Jeep team to develop exciting, capable concept vehicles each year for Moab and the Easter Jeep Safari,” said Mike Manley, Head of Jeep Brand.
“We look forward to the reaction and feedback from enthusiasts and our most loyal customers as these new Jeep concepts are put through their paces on the trails in Moab.”
Jeep Grand One
Created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Grand Cherokee, Jeep took a 1993 ZJ and performed some very tasty mods, including an extended wheelbase, high-clearance fender flares, a shaved body, a 2-inch suspension lift and a set of 33-inch offroad tires
Jeep Safari
This Wrangler-based concept focuses on bringing in the outdoors while keeping the doors and roof on. A translucent hardtop panel, a set of unique ‘windoors’ made out of aluminum and clear vinyl and the two rear buckets facing outwards are just a few of its details.
Jeep Quicksand
Perhaps the most insane of this year’s Easter Jeep Safari concepts, the Jeep Quicksand is a loud, fast hot rod aiming to those who love the sand life. Under the bonnet lies a Mopar 392 Crate Hemi with eight-stack injection mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The longer wheelbase along with the chopped roof and windshield and the trimmed body complete this off-roading hot rod.
Jeep Trailpass
Based on the new Compass, the Jeep Trailpass represents the hardcore off-road sibling, featuring a 1.5-inch suspension lift, 18-inch alloys, tinted headlamps and tail lamps, a Mopar/Thule roof basket and more.
Jeep Switchback
The Switchback represents the ultimate off-roader, featuring front and rear Dana 44 axles, a 4-inch lift with remote reservoir Fox shocks, heavy-duty cast differential covers, 37-inch tires and the list goes on.
Which one is your favorite? Ours is definitely that gorgeous Grand Cherokee.