"It's Unreal" - Bugatti Chiron Adds Another 5-Stars To Review Meter

The more we read about what the new Bugatti Chiron is like to drive, the more we sense that few people have even scratched the surface of what this thing can do.
Drivetribe's Jethro Bovingdon is only the latest reviewer to have a go in the Chiron, and much like other lucky peers, he's also blown away not just by the car's power, but its traction and how planted it feels on the road.
We suppose Bugatti meant for the Chiron to be as easy to drive as possible, so that people who will afford to buy one can relax behind the wheel, while also putting 1,500 HP to use at any given moment.
One of the many things that amazes about the Chiron is the fact that Bugatti had to put an electronic limiter on it.
It's almost mind-boggling to think that this car could be, and probably is considerably faster than advertised (what its tires can cope with) - which in a sense is what Bovingdon summarizes when saying that the Chiron's performance is "charting new territory". For a hypercar, that is about as high a praise as one can give.