Jaguar E-Pace Prototype Scooped In Motion

Not being aware of Jaguar's naming strategy means that one could be easily fooled into thinking that the E-Pace is an all-electric model.
However, this slot is reserved for the I-Pace, as the new vehicle will be placed right below the F-Pace in the brand's lineup, after the automaker developed a taste for SUVs and is using Land Rover's know-how in the field.
Captured on camera while it tested in Northern Europe, this prototype looks better proportioned than its larger sibling with a more steeply raked rear windscreen, but it will adopt some of its lines along with the familiar grille at the front.
Inside, expect the latest InControl Touch Pro infotainment system from the F-Pace while benefiting from improved interior quality, which wil help it go against the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.
Based on the same underpinnings as the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, the Jaguar E-Pace will use a raft of 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel Ingenium engines, producing as much as 240 horses, while a hybrid powertrain could join the family later on.
Jaguar is expected to pull the cover off the new E-Pace this summer.