Jaguar E-Pace To Accelerate Brand's SUV Push

Jaguar is preparing to unveil its entry-level E-Pace SUV in May as it pushes forward with its aggressive roll out of crossover and SUV models.
Since the Jaguar F-Pace launched last year, it has already accounted for over half of the brand’s sales and spurred on by its success, the British brand is planning at least three all-new SUV models to launch before the end of the decade. These will include the E-Pace, the all-electric I-Pace and an Audi Q7 rival dubbed the J-Pace.
The E-Pace has the potential to be the most popular of all and will take the fight to the BMW X1 and Audi Q3 and be similar in size to the Range Rover Evoque.
Underpinning the E-Pace will be the same LR-MS platform as the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Evoque with front-wheel drive coming as standard and all-wheel drive offered as an option. Jaguar Land Rover’s six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions will be available.
In terms of engines, a 161 hp 2.0-liter diesel is expected to act as the entry-level unit, Autocar reports. It will be joined by a 178 hp 2.0-liter diesel and a 237 hp, twin-turbo 2.0-liter diesel. There’s a possibility that a hybrid powertrain will be offered at a later date.
Aesthetically, the E-Pace will closely resemble the styling of the F-Pace albeit on a slightly smaller scale. That means the same F-Type-inspired taillights will be featured as will a tapered roofline and rear end and a brutish-looking front fascia.