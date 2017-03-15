Jaguar I-Pace Driven In London Is A Sign Of Things To Come [95 Images]

After it marked its presence at two auto shows on as many continents, the Jaguar I-Pace has been taken to the streets for the first time.
Proving that it's not only a show car, but also a fully functioning vehicle, it was driven around London, UK, by the brand's design team, and to highlight the event, it was also subjected to a photo shoot.
“Driving the concept on the streets is really important for the design team. It’s very special to put the car outside and in the real-world. You can see the true value of the I-Pace’s dramatic silhouette and powerful proportions when you see it on the road, against other cars. The I-Pace Concept represents the next generation of battery electric vehicle design. For me, the future of motoring has arrived”, said Jaguar's Director of Design, Ian Callum.
Gunning for the Tesla Model X, the I-Pace will morph into a production vehicle by the end of the year, and it will be on the road in the second half of 2018.
Its bold looks will be backed up by its ability to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill in around 4 seconds, thanks to a combined output of 400 PS (394 HP) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, provided by the electric motors at the front and rear axles.
The NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) estimates give it a zero-emission range of more than 500 km (311 miles), but since their measures aren’t exactly accurate, expect less in the real world. However, its autonomy shouldn’t be a concern, as charging the 90 kWh lithium-ion battery up to 80 percent, using the 50kW DC, takes just 90 minutes.