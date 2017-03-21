Jaguar Land Rover Registers 29 New Nameplates

While automakers try their best to keep their future plans under wraps, indicators do pop up from time to time. In spy shots of prototypes under development, sure, but also in trademark applications. And Jaguar Land Rover has just filed a bunch of them.
According to AutoGuide, the British automaker has submitted 29 such applications, covering variations on existing nameplates and brand new ones as well.
Among the most intriguing are trademarks for the names P-Type and T-Type. Just what they'd be used for, we don't know, but we're hoping they'd fall more in line with sports cars like the current F-Type and classic E-Type than the much-maligned X-Type sedan that preceded the current XE.
Speaking of which, there are variations on the XE nameplate in the trademark applications as well – including C-XE, iXE, diXE, XEdi, and XEi. The “i” designator would ostensibly suggest an electrified version in line with the forthcoming i-Pace electric crossover, while the “d” would seem to suggest diesel propulsion. So whether these letters would precede or follow the XE nameplate, we could be looking at a new series of hybrids.
The C-XE filing is joined as well by CXF and CXJ, which could be used for coupe versions of the existing sedans. The old XJS nameplate was filed again as well. So don't be surprised to see Jaguar coming out with some new luxury two-doors in the coming years.
Also among the applications were names like Westminster, Freestyle, Sawtooth, Stormer, and Landmark – names which would seem to lend themselves well to new Land Rover models. The Landy name that's often informally applied to the brand's products was also found among them, as was the Range Rover Classic nameplate.
Of course, it's entirely possible that most – even all – of these nameplates will never be used. Automakers have been known to file this applications to protect names that they might want to use at some point in the near future, but that doesn't oblige them to actually put them to use. One way or another, time will tell what JLR has in store for the coming years.