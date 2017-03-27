Jaguar XE Picks Wrong Lane, Gets Sideswiped By Semi

While it's never pleasant seeing a good-looking car "get hurt", the driver of this Jaguar XE is the only one to blame for this collision.
The problem appeared once the Jag stuck to the right-only lane, even after it still had time to move over to the left, just ahead of the semi that was still trailing behind at that point.
And yes, people do tend to miss out on exists or hop onto the wrong lane from time to time simply because they might not know the road, or decide against their current route at the last moment, but that doesn't mean you have to abandon all common sense.
Checking their mirror was all that was required for that XE to remain unscathed. It probably could have made that left turn after the semi drove by, had the driver realized how close the truck was and left it sufficient room to drive by.
The truck driver is certainly not to blame since his cab was already moving past the car when the Jag started turning left. As for the extent of the damage, we can only assume that the body panels on the left side of the car will need some work.