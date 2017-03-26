Jaguar's I-Pace Looks Set To Shake Up The EV Market

The Jaguar I-Pace won’t arrive until 2018, but a handful of those in the motoring press recently had the opportunity to test drive a bright red I-Pace concept.
Among those was YouTuber Mr JWW and even though he was only allowed to drive the concept in a London car park, the video offers us an up-close look at the vehicle and how similar it is to the production-spec model.
Perhaps the most intriguing element of the I-Pace is not the eye-catching exterior, but rather the spacious interior. As it doesn’t feature a conventional engine and has batteries under the floor, the British brand has been able to maximize space by moving the cabin forward. What’s more, the lack of a traditional transmission and transmission tunnel means Jaguar’s designers have created a completely flat floor and a floating center console.
The British brand will reveal the finished I-Pace later this year before sales commence in the second half of 2018. In concept form, it is powered by twin electric motors delivering 392 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque, allowing the vehicle to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in approximately 4 seconds flat.