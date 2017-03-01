Jaguar’s Tesla Model X-Rivalling I-PACE Electric Crossover Concept Wears Red For Geneva

The Jaguar I-PACE Concept is set to make its European debut on March 7th at the Geneva Motor Show, showcasing a new color called Photon Red.
Unveiled last year during the LA Auto Show, the I-PACE Concept is meant to represent a new era for Jaguar, teasing the brand's first-ever electric model, expected to arrive sometime next year. It's a sports crossover that places it against the Tesla Model X.
"The I-PACE Concept is a radical departure for electric vehicles. It represents the next generation of battery electric vehicle design. It's a dramatic, future-facing design - the product of authentic Jaguar DNA matched with beautiful, premium details and British craftsmanship," said design boss Ian Callum.
"This isn't just a concept. It is a preview of a five-seat production car that will be on the road in 2018. This will be Jaguar's first-ever battery-powered electric vehicle and opens a new chapter in the history of our legendary brand."
In terms of performance, the British automaker said that the I-PACE needs just 4 seconds in order to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) from a stand still. The concept is powered by two electric motors, one for each axle, combining for 400 HP and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque - resulting in a targeted 500 km (310 mile) driving range.
Unlike the LA Auto Show car, the Geneva-bound I-PACE Concept will be wearing Photon Red, a brand new color that looks particularly difficult to miss.