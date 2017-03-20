Jay Leno Tests Callaway's 757 HP Corvette AeroWagen

Being Jay Leno certainly has its perks and that includes getting the chance to drive some rather insane performance cars. Most recently, his latest ride was in the shape of the intriguing Chevrolet Corvette Callaway AeroWagen.
Renderings of Callaway’s unique take on the C7 Corvette first surfaced almost four years ago but the vehicle has yet to debut at a public event. However, as Leno discovers, the unique roof design is ready to be ordered and certainly adds a distinct new style to the car.
The AeroWagen hatch can be fitted to any C7-generation Corvette but to launch it, Callaway understandably applied it to its range-topping Z06 package.
Consequently, the car now includes a 32 per cent larger supercharger, a triple-element intercooler, high-flow air intake system and a 10-rib drive pulley to raise power from the standard 650 hp to 757 hp at 6,200 rpm and 777 lb-ft of torque at 4,500 rpm. This allows the Callaway to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in a brisk 96 km/h.
Prices for the AeroWagen hatch start at $14,990 and increase if the customer wants it color matched ($2,980) and accompanied by the redesigned AeroSpoiler ($1,995).