Jeep Confirms Grand Cherokee Trackhawk For New York Auto Show

It's finally happening; Jeep's fire-breathing Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will debut at the New York Auto Show.
Answering questions at an event at FCA US headquarters, Jeep boss Mike Manley didn't provide many details about the model but said it will be special.
“That is going to be quite a special vehicle. Very difficult for one not to smile,” he said to Autoblog.
While Jeep is still remaining tight-lipped about official details of the vehicle, we have a pretty good idea of what will distinguish it from the rest of the Jeep range.
The most obvious modifications will be the fitment of FCA's 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine that in Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat guises delivers 707 hp. In all likelihood, that power figure will be retained for the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.