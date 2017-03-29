Jeep Previews Custom Wranglers For This Year's Moab Safari

Every year, Jeep welcomes its most die-hard owners and enthusiasts to Moab, Utah, for the annual Easter Jeep Safari. And to thank them for making the trek, the SUV brand typically brings a lineup of customized off-roaders to fuel their imaginations.
This year's event is set to kick off in a little over a week from now. So to give us an idea of what it has in store, Jeep has released a pair of teasers showing two very special sport-utes – both based on the Wrangler – that it has in store for the desert get-together.
Pictured in the clifftop image above is the Switchback, which appears to take the four-door Wrangler Unlimited to new heights in more ways than one. We're looking at beefier tires, a roof rack, partially open doors... the works, in short.
Alongside it, Jeep is previewing the Quicksand – ostensibly based on the two-door Wrangler with what look like very wide tires indeed, like the kind you'd want for traversing loose desert terrain.
FCA promises more information and images to follow later this week before the safari gets underway April 8-16. This will be the 51st time the event is held, hosted as always by the Red Rock 4-Wheelers off-road club.