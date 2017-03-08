Jeep Shows Off Wrangler Rubicon With Mopar One Package

This Wrangler Rubicon with a Chief Blue exterior is being showcased at the Geneva Motor Show, rocking the Mopar One pack as well as off-road accessories plus a 2-inch lift kit.
Thanks to the Mopar One pack, the Rubicon is even more capable off-road, boasting the previously mentioned 2-inch lift kit, steering stabilizer, 17" Performance Gladiator black-painted alloys, large Hankook Dynapro tires, and front & rear molded splash guards.
Other exterior features include the black fuel filler door and Mopar badge, the black windshield mounted light bar with off-road halogen lights, black front grille and tubular side steps, the vented hood, body-color half doors and painted mirror caps.
Powering the Wrangler Rubicon Mopar One is a 2.8-liter 200 HP engine, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
The Mopar One pack will be made available on both 2-door and 4-door Rubicon models, as it goes on sale at official Jeep dealerships in Europe this month.