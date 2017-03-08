Jeep Unveils Grand Cherokee & Wrangler In Night Eagle Guise

Jeep has taken advantage of the 2017 Geneva Motor Show in order to complete their Night Eagle range, which now sees both the Grand Cherokee as well as the Wrangler transformed.
In a nutshell, both models get gloss black accents and exterior finishes that allow for a more aggressive stance and a sportier appeal.
For the Grand Cherokee, the Night Eagle special edition model is rocking a "blacked-out" theme, starting with the gloss black grille surround as well as the platinum chrome mesh grille texture, and ending with the black headlight bezels, front lower fascia applique, badges and 20" gloss black aluminum wheels.
The interior features premium Capri Black leather-wrapped seats with perforated suede inserts and black accent stitching. Furthermore, the anodized gun metal accents are integrated into the instrument panel and door trim panels.
Powering the Grand Cherokee Night Eagle is a 3.0-liter Multijet II 250 HP diesel engine, as well as a 3.6-liter V6 286 HP petrol unit, both matched with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Future customers can already place their order and choose between six exterior colors, including Diamond Black, White, Billet Silver, Granite Crystal, Velvet Red and Rhino.
The model Jeep brought to Geneva is sporting the Billet Silver exterior (like the one pictured here) and is packed full of standard equipment such as Bi-Xenon headlights, Uconnect radio with sat-nav, 8.4" touchscreen & Uconnect Live, 506-watt Alpine audio system with 9 speakers and subwoofer, Parkview rear backup camera with dynamic grid, Park Sense front & rear parking assist and a power liftgate.
As for the Wrangler Night Eagle, it's also enhanced by gloss black finishes around the exterior, which include the 18" aluminum wheels and rock rails. Buyers will also enjoy a body color dual top, as well as a new low gloss black "Wrangler" decal to go with specific hood and rear quarter decals.
Inside, it features standard Black McKinley leather seats with Black Sport mesh fabric inserts and a leather-wrapped steering wheel, both with Diesel Gray accent stitching. The black vinyl-wrapped console lid and front door armrest and piano black grab handle and vent ring bezels complete the interior appearance of this special edition model. Full standard equipment includes the Alpine premium audio system with subwoofer, as well as the Uconnect sat-nav system with CD/DVD/MP3, and the 6.5" touchscreen with AUX & USB ports.
In order to conquer any terrain, the Wrangler Night Eagle comes standard with the Trac-Lok limited-spin rear differential, helping it maintain traction on slippery or rough surfaces such as sand, gravel, snow and ice.
Buyers will eventually choose between a 200 HP 2.8-liter turbo diesel unit and a 284 HP 3.6-liter V6 petrol, both working alongside an automatic five-speed gearbox. As for body colors, there is a total of eight to choose from, including Black, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver, Bright White, Granite Crystal, Rhino, Extreme Purple and Chief.
The Wrangler Night Eagle special edition model will hit Jeep showrooms in select European markets this month.