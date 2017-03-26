Kahn Design's Latest Land Rover Flying Huntsman Has A Nose Like Pinocchio

British tuner Kahn Design has just unveiled its latest project based around the Land Rover Defender.
Dubbed the Flying Huntsman 105 Longnose, the car has been lengthened by 40 cm compared to a standard Defender with all of that extra length ahead of the windshield.
Alongside the new nose, the latest Kahn Design Flying Huntsman features totally bespoke bodywork and includes flared wheel arches. There's also widened front and rear wings with integrated vents and a custom X-Lander front grille. Other custom components include LED headlights, a fixed panoramic glass sunroof and a new spare wheel cover.
Beneath the skin, the Flying Huntsman 105 Longnose is powered by a 2.2-liter TDCI engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The braking and suspension systems have also been customized, as has the exhaust system.
As you'd expect, work has also been done on the interior. Among the changes are bespoke front and rear seats, new grab handles, and passenger knee protectors finished in Almadine leather with wool inserts.
UK prices for Kahn's new creation start at 89,995 pounds ($112,376).