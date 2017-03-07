Kahn Is Back With A Vengeance (Volante)

Aston Martin has a storied history with custom coachbuilding that extends long past the point at which most automakers gave up the practice. That typically takes shape in association with Zagato, but Kahn Design got in on the action at the Geneva show last year when it unveiled the Vengeance.
A year later, Kahn is back with (another) Vengeance, this time taking down the top to make a Volante version. Like the coupe revealed last year, the Vengeance Volante is based on the Aston Martin DB9, but replaces the subtly elegant bodywork with a more emphatic form.
That includes wider fenders, a thicker grille, and wheels that look like they could moonlight on a roulette table. The bodywork is all crafted in the UK “using traditional British coachbuilding techniques,” with an interior swaddled in black leather, fluted and stitched by hand.
“Creating a convertible version of the Vengeance posed some challenges, given the unique coach built nature of the vehicle, but we’ve overcome them in true British fashion,” said Afzal Kahn. “Following a detailed programme of testing, I’m delighted to be able to unveil the Vengeance Volante at this year’s show, and I’m confident it will receive the same enthusiastic reception as the original model did in 2016.”
As is often the case with these coachbuilt specials, only a limited number will be made. And you can bet those that are sold will command a princely price indeed.