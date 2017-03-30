Ken Block's Updated Ford Focus RS RX Has A Crazy Livery

Hoonigan Racing has just unveiled the new racing liveries for the Ford Focus RS RXs to be used by Ken Block and Andreas Bakkerud, and boy do they stand out.
Both cars will compete in this year’s World Rallycross Championship, where Ford hopes to improve on its 3rd place and 14th place positions from last year’s season.
The liveries of the new cars come courtesy of UK artist Death Spray Custom and will ensure that Block’s and Bakkerud’s machines stand out from the other Audis, Peugeots and Volkswagens in the field. In fact, some drivers may actually become disoriented when looking at the cars, due to the combination of blue, white and red making it appear as though they’d be best viewed through a pair of old-school 3D glasses.
Speaking about the new cars, Block said “Every year, we here at Hoonigan Racing and Hoonigan Industries try and make the best racecar liveries in the world of motorsports. We’ve been able to keep it moving forward with what we do and we’re always trying to align our liveries with amazing graphics and artists so that it translates in a dope way to become a visually appealing and unique looking racecar on the track—and therefore will make fresh apparel with Hoonigan, and other awesome products with our other partners.”