Kia Niro PHEV Presented, Goes On Sale In Europe This Year

Kia have applied the plug-in hybrid treatment to the Niro, which celebrates its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
The PHEV model will go on sale across Europe during Q3, at a yet undisclosed price, and will join the Niro Hybrid within the lineup, as well as a possible EV version that could launch later on, it.
It pairs a 1.6-liter GDI direct-injected petrol engine with an 8.9 kWh lithium-polymer battery pack, which has a higher capacity compared to the 1.56 kWh battery pack found on the Niro Hybrid. It provides juice to a more powerful 44.5 kW (61 PS/60 HP) electric motor, contributing to a total output of 141 PS (139 HP) and 265 Nm (195 lb-ft) of torque.
Power is sent to the wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and in this flavor, the vehicle needs 10.8 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph), a 0.7sec improvement over the standard Niro, while emitting below 30 g/km of CO2, in the NEDC. Moreover, its pure-electric driving range is said to stand at more than 55 km (34 miles).
Some of the technology that equips the new Niro PHEV includes regenerative braking, and the Eco Driving Assistant System (Eco DAS), which provides drivers with guidance on how to drive more efficiently. The latter comes with Coasting Guide Control (CGC) to alert whoever holds the wheel when the best time to lift off the throttle is, allowing the battery to regenerate under engine deceleration. Then there's Predictive Energy Control (PEC), which works with the navigation and cruise control, and collects data to determine when to recharge the battery pack, or when to store energy to the wheels.
Adopting a plug-in hybrid powertrain is said to have minimal effect on packaging and versatility, as the higher-capacity battery pack is located beneath the floor boot and rear seat bench.
Kia have also performed a few exterior updates to differentiate the Niro PHEV from the rest of the range, such as adding a new satin chrome grille surround, special chrome brightwork with clean metallic-blue finish, thin 'blades' in the front and rear bumpers, special 16-inch alloy wheels designed to reduce wind resistance, new full-LED headlights, and 'Eco Plug-in' badging.
Inside, the vehicle features single-tone black leather upholstery, or two-tone light grey and black leather, blue stitching, blue surround for the air vents on the dashboard, a new 7.0-inch full-TFT driver instrument cluster, and the latest 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment. Other equipment includes navigation, smartphone integration, smartphone wireless charger, weather forecasts, and a JBL premium sound system.
Safety-wise, the Niro PHEV comes with vehicle stability management, electronic stability control, autonomous emergency braking with forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning, smart cruise control, blind spot warning, and rear cross-traffic collision warning.