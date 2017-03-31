Kia Stinger V6 Bi-Turbo Hits 100 Km/h Or 62mph In 4.9 Seconds

Kia has announced that its range-topping Stinger V6 bi-turbo sports sedan will accelerate to 100 km/h in a brisk 4.9 seconds, beating out the company's original estimate of 5.1 seconds.
The top Stinger model is powered by a 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine delivering 365 hp and 376 lb-ft (494 Nm) of torque which typically, is sent through the rear wheels, resulting in the aforementioned 4.9 second time. The Korean company has yet to announce how fast the optional all-wheel drive model will be, but there's a good chance it will be faster due to having better traction.
Such an impressive sprint time puts the Kia Stinger within striking distance of the Audi S5 and mid-tier BMW 3-Series and 4-Series models including the 435i.
Will the Stinger's 0-100 km/h be enough to sway buyers away from the premium German brands? Probably not. However, the sports sedan does have a number of other things going for it.
Beyond the attractive interior and exterior designs, the Stinger includes Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Lane Keep Assist and electronically adjustable suspension. It also has a longer wheelbase than the Lexus GS and Mercedes-Benz CLS, resulting in a particularly spacious interior.