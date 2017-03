Kimi Raikkonen Shows Us The Right Way To Drive The Ferrari GTC4Lusso T

PHOTO GALLERY

With the launch of the new 812 Superfast and the breathtaking LaFerrari Aperta , the GTC4Lusso T has been somewhat ignored these last few months.However, this is Ferrari's idea of a daily driver, so it needed a clever way of being brought forward again, and the Italians did just that by turning to Kimi Raikkonen and letting him unleash the V8 turbo'd symphony on a twisty road.The 37-year old Formula 1 driver already spoke about "the excitement of driving the four-seat V8 turbo in the 'Yearbook of the Official Ferrari Magazine'", so getting behind the wheel of the Grand Tourer again was the icing on the cake.", Kimi said earlier this month. "Besides having Raikkonen drive the latest addition to the Ferrari V8 family, the script also included a few moments of focusing on a sport that he is very fond of - ice hockey.", added the Finnish driver