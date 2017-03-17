Kimi Raikkonen Shows Us The Right Way To Drive The Ferrari GTC4Lusso T

With the launch of the new 812 Superfast and the breathtaking LaFerrari Aperta, the GTC4Lusso T has been somewhat ignored these last few months.
However, this is Ferrari's idea of a daily driver, so it needed a clever way of being brought forward again, and the Italians did just that by turning to Kimi Raikkonen and letting him unleash the V8 turbo'd symphony on a twisty road.
The 37-year old Formula 1 driver already spoke about "the excitement of driving the four-seat V8 turbo in the 'Yearbook of the Official Ferrari Magazine'", so getting behind the wheel of the Grand Tourer again was the icing on the cake.
"When I get into a GT car, I like to experience the special features, the ones that make it unique and differentiate it from all the others. When it's a Ferrari, they always manage to amaze and excite me", Kimi said earlier this month. "It reminded me of my sporting past in rally driving. The GTC4Lusso T thrusts forward powerfully out of corners, turns in very well and maintains its line with absolute precision."
Besides having Raikkonen drive the latest addition to the Ferrari V8 family, the script also included a few moments of focusing on a sport that he is very fond of - ice hockey.
"I played a few shots at the ice hockey stadium in Fanano with the guys from the local team. I'm find of this place; I'd been here before, most notably in 2007, a special year for me when I won the world title with Ferrari, and I like to think that they brought me a little luck", added the Finnish driver.