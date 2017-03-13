Koenigsegg Agera RS ML Leaves A Trail Of Black Smoke In Milan

If you thought that driving a very, very expensive supercar can save you from breaking down, then you obviously haven’t owned one, or seen this Koenigsegg Agera RS, for that matter.
Built for an Asian customer who was filmed enjoying it at the Swiss Alps recently, the exotic machine was then taken to Milan, Italy, where it showed its first symptoms of engine failure.
Now, we don’t know if it had something to do with its winter-y experience from a few days earlier, but the 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine decided to act like an old diesel, leaving a trail of black smoke behind it.
According to the people filming it, the Koenigsegg Agera RS ML was 'fine' a few hours later, which leaves us scratching our heads as to why this happened in the first place.
Its owner didn’t want to miss the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, so he took it back to Switzerland, shortly after.
Speaking of which, this is where the Koenigsegg stand has a pair of Regeras on display, in their final production form. The Regera has a combined output of 1,500 horses from the 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors that allows it to reach 300 km/h (186 mph) from a standstill in a breathtaking 10 seconds.