Koenigsegg Agera Successor To Sit Alongside Regera

When Koenigsegg unveiled the Regera hybrid hypercar at the Geneva Motor Show in 2015, the world thought it was a GT-focused replacement to the Agera family. However, we now know that isn’t the case.
While speaking with Christian von Koenigsegg at this year’s show, Harry Metcalfe learned that when the Swedish brand finishes the 25-unit production run of the Agera RS, it will produce three final vehicles to send off the Agera range. After that, an entirely new Koenigsegg model will be launched to replace the Agera and to sit alongside the Regera.
No specifics have been given about this all-new model but we expect it to follow a similar formula to the Agera RS by combining an ultra-powerful forced induction engine with an exceptionally light carbon fiber body. Like the Agera, it will probably be focused on breathtaking performance figures, allowing the hybrid Regera to act as the brand’s more luxurious, comfortable GT car targeting similar customers to the Bugatti Chiron.
Currently, the carmaker from Angelholm builds just 25 cars annually so we probably won’t see an all-new hypercar in production until the turn of the decade.