Koenigsegg Says The One:1 Could Have Lapped The 'Ring In 6:40

In July last year, a near priceless Koenigsegg One:1 was wrecked at the Nurburgring as the Swedish automaker prepared to set a production car lap record.
While the run was cut short by an ABS failure, Christian von Koenigsegg believes that the hypercar could lap the circuit in 6 minutes and 40 seconds, leaving the Huracan Performante’s 6 min 52 sec record for dead.
While speaking with Top Gear at the Geneva Motor Show, Koenigsegg said that during practice runs at the ‘Ring, the One:1 was already lapping under the seven-minute mark.
“When we were doing the One:1 practice runs, we were already under seven minutes. Really. And that was a leisurely run. Everyone who drove the car said ‘if we really push and hang our balls out, this is a 6min 40sec car’. Then we had the stupid ABS failure, and we never got to prove it. The practice laps weren’t even done on full power – we limited the car to 900bhp, which is 460bhp short. But that’s only worth 3-4 seconds on the lap,” he revealed.
When asked about whether the company will return to the Green Hell to have another crack at the lap record, Koenigsegg said that he still has the ambition to set a time but suggested that logistically, it could be an issue.
“Time is passing now. The One:1 belonged to a very good friend of mine and we’re now repairing it for him. So I’d have to ask him!” he said.
One of the main difficulties for Koenigsegg attempting such a record is sourcing a car. Unlike major automakers which develop dozens of prototypes, Koenigsegg developed the One:1 with a single prototype and has already sold it to a customer. Finding a generous owner is therefore the only solution.