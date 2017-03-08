Koenigsegg’s First Customer Regeras Look Absolutely Mega In The Flesh

Koenigsegg brought a pair of Regeras to the Geneva Motor Show and more specifically, the first two production examples of the hybrid hypercar.
Powered by an innovative hybrid powertrain, the Koenigsegg Regera produces a combined output of 1,500hp thanks to a clever combination of the twin-turbo 5.0-litre V8 with three (yes, three) electric motors.
The whole powertrain is cooperating with a 800-volt electrical system and uses what Koenigsegg calls Direct Drive, which basically allows the engine and the motors drive directly the rear axle with a fixed final ratio, rendering obsolete the use of a traditional gearbox.
Koenigsegg quotes 10 seconds for the 0-300km/h (186mph) run, with 400km/h (248mph) achieved in less than 20 seconds, making the Regera a literally breathtaking device for its occupants.
As for the specs, one example is finished in green on a brown leather interior and the carbon Tresex wheels featuring the company’s latest gold option. The other Regera is finished in candy apple red with a clear carbon center section and candy apple red hood stripe. As with all Koenigseggs, the Regera also comes with a detachable hardtop that can be stored under the front hood as standard.