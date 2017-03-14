Kris Meeke Wins WRC Mexico Despite Crashing Into Parking Lot

With all-new cars and a selection of significant team and driver changes, the 2017 FIA World Rally Championship has already proven to be one of the most exciting in recent years.
During this weekend’s Rally Mexico, Kris Meeke managed to walk away with victory for the Citroen team. However, it wasn’t an entirely smooth rally for the Irish driver.
On stage 19, the final stage of the rally, Meeke’s C3 hit a significant ditch in the road while drifting around a right-hand bend. This speared the car through a number trees and into a dirt parking lot filled with dozens of cars of nearby spectators.
Evidently confused after the crash, Meeke got lost in the parking lot and was filmed sliding in between parked cars before he spotted an opening in the trees and forced his way back onto the road.
Despite this little detour, Meeke still claimed victory in the rally and completed the final stage some 13.8 seconds faster than Sebastien Ogier in his Ford Fiesta WRC.