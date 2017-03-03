Lamborghini Aventador Roadster POV Ride Is All About The Sounds

Yes, we know there's a new Lamborghini Aventador out, with extra juice, enhanced looks and 4-wheel steering, but the current one isn’t exactly yesterday's forgotten news.
In fact, exciting videos of the Aventador S' predecessor continue to come out, and it's one of these that lets us experience its power on some twisty roads.
However, this isn’t the Aventador coupe that we're seeing here, but its Roadster sibling, which was put through its paces and had its engine screaming most of the time, thus making the footage the kind that needs to be viewed with the volume turned all the way up.
We don't know when Lamborghini will perform the updates to the Roadster, but with 700 PS (690 HP) and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque available on tap, it's not like it really needs more power. The Italians' official performance numbers that show 3 seconds dead needed for the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration, and a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).