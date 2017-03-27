Lamborghini Couldn’t Care Less About Making Urus The Fastest SUV On The 'Ring

Despite claiming the Nurburgring lap record for production cars with the impressive Huracan Performante, Lamborghini has no similar intentions when it comes to the Urus crossover.
Speaking to Motoring at the launch of the Aventador S in Australia earlier this month, the brand's Asia Pacific chief, Andrea Baldi, said: "The Urus will have a target that will also be contemplating some off-road. If you go to the Nurburgring, you go to be the best. The Urus is a different concept, so it's not really going to be the place to set a record".
Referring to its off-road credentials, the Lamborghini boss added that "it's not going to be a Jeep", as it will be targeting the Bentley Bentayga, the upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the high-performance versions of the Porsche Cayenne.
Lamborghini will commence production of the Urus next year, as it has been already announced, but it could debut, in its final form, as early as next month, at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.
When it joins the Raging Bull's lineup as the third model, after the Aventador and Huracan, the Italian sports crossover is expected to double the brand's sales, from 3,457 last year, to around 7,000.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops