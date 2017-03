Lamborghini Couldn’t Care Less About Making Urus The Fastest SUV On The 'Ring

PHOTO GALLERY

Despite claiming the Nurburgring lap record for production cars with the impressive Huracan Performante , Lamborghini has no similar intentions when it comes to the Urus crossover.Speaking toat the launch of the Aventador S in Australia earlier this month, the brand's Asia Pacific chief, Andrea Baldi, said: "".Referring to its off-road credentials, the Lamborghini boss added that "", as it will be targeting the Bentley Bentayga, the upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan and the high-performance versions of the Porsche Cayenne.Lamborghini will commence production of the Urus next year, as it has been already announced, but it could debut, in its final form, as early as next month , at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.When it joins the Raging Bull's lineup as the third model, after the Aventador and Huracan, the Italian sports crossover is expected to double the brand's sales , from 3,457 last year, to around 7,000.