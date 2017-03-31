Lamborghini Delivers A Second Huracan To The Italian Polizia

The Italian Highway Patrol have just received the keys to a second Huracan police car.
The automaker says this latest Huracan will be operated by the highway patrol in Bologna and be used for both normal police operations and the urgent transportation of blood and organs. The first Huracan delivered to the Italian Police has operated in Rome since 2015.
Inside, the mid-engined supercar has been outfitted with a tablet, a video camera, recording equipment and a computer and will allow local authorities to conduct all their usual police operations. Other features of the car include a VHF police radio, portable fire extinguisher, a gun holster and hooks for a hand-held stop sign.
Up front, Lamborghini has also outfitted the luggage compartment with a refrigeration system for the transportation of organs to be transplanted. A defibrillator has also been installed.