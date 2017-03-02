Lamborghini Expands Sant'Agata Complex With Dedicated PoloStorico Center

Lamborghini may not have the century-plus of history that some automakers do, but after more than 50 years in business, it has accumulated quite a back catalog. That's why it launched its PoloStorico division last year, and now that division has a new home.
The latest addition to the complex in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Automobili Lamborghini's new PoloStorico facility is dedicated to the company's history.
There technicians can restore and certify old Lamborghinis – characterized as any model that's been out of production for over ten years, from the 350 GT to the Diablo. It also houses the company's archives, and its stockpile of spare parts.
The company has established a two-tier committee dedicated to the brand's history and responsible for certifying classic Lambos in similar fashion to arch-rival Ferrari's Classiche program.
The PoloStorico center is just the latest addition to the company's historic headquarters, which recently gained a Trigeneration power plant, a customization atelier, and a dedicated facility for small-volume production. It's also been in the process of expanding its principal production facility to double its capacity in preparation for the launch of the new Urus crossover.