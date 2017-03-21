Lamborghini Huracan Gets Into A Dirty Crash In China

A Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4 is going to need several repairs as well as a good scrub, after it crashed into a pile of trash.
The accident that occurred near the city of Loudi in China's in Hunan Province, left some deep marks on the supercar, which also hit a brick wall that reshaped its front end.
According to local media, the driver, allegedly the man in the background wearing a red jacket, missed a corner, but luckily, he escaped without any injuries, and so did his female passenger, whom he can be seen talking to in some of the images.
Bringing the Lamborghini Huracan back to its former glory will cost an arm and a leg, as these vehicles are very expensive not just to buy, at 4.3 million yuan, or about $623,000 at today's exchange rates, but also to repair.
And it's no wonder that they're sought after, considering their performance - 3.2 seconds for the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint and a 325 km/h (202 mph) top speed, thanks to the 610 PS (602 HP) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) pushed by the 5.2-liter V10 to all four corners.
Via dy.163 and CarNewsChina